Escalator in Genting Highlands catches fire, no one injured

A fire broke out at a multi-storey escalator located between Genting Grand and First World Hotel in Genting Highlands around 6pm July 1, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — A fire broke out at a multi-storey escalator located between Genting Grand and First World Hotel in Genting Highlands around 6pm today.

In a statement, Resorts World Genting said the management has reported that no one was hurt and the resort is not affected as the area is located at an isolated place.

“Customers were quickly ushered away by the resort’s fire response team who were at the scene and had immediately cordoned off the area when the fire happened.

“The fire brigade was at the scene within 10 minutes and the fire was put down instantaneously,” the statement said.

It said all operations at the resort continue as normal.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, Pahang, Mohd Sani Harul said the fire only affected the landscape division which only had decorative plastic flower plants which spread to the building.

“It was estimated that the fire only affected 10 per cent of the building and it was brought under control about half-an-hour later,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said eight personnel and a fire engine from the Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the location after receiving a distress call at 6.13pm. — Bernama