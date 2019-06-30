Zuraida: Home ownership campaign extended to December

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters during a press conference in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The Home Ownership campaign, which should end this month, has been extended to December to give more people the opportunity to own a home, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said with the extension it was hoped that the housing industry would be able to clear the unsold properties and get on the right track.

“The campaign launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has received encouraging response from home buyers and housing developers,” she said in a statement today.

The campaign which was initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government in collaboration with several housing developer associations was launched in January.

According to Zuraida, the campaign has benefited new home buyers as among others they have been given exemptions or reduction in stamp duties based on the price of the residential units.

“In addition, buyers enjoy a 10 per cent discount on the price of advertising permits and original sale or selling price,” she said.

Zuraida added that she was informed that buyers and developers had urged for the campaign period to be extended to December instead of the original target date on June 2019. — Bernama