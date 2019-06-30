Tok Mat: GE15 will be called next year, PH won’t last long

Umno’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the 15th general election will be called by next year. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Umno’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today said the 15th general election will be called by next year.

Also known as Tok Mat, the Negri Sembilan state lawmaker said he is confident following the current political situation in Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He also claimed this was following the refusal of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to hand over power to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Malaysiakini reported Mohamad as saying,”Don’t worry, this is a half-term government, not a one-term government. It will not last.”

“I am confident PH won’t last long. I expect the election would be called between May to December next year,” he reportedly said when officiating the Sepang Umno division meeting this evening.

The report further stated Mohamad as saying “In the current situation and knowing atok, he will not hand over to our abang. He will not do it. I am confident and believe he won’t hand over.”

He was referring to Dr Mahathir as “atok” (grandfather) and Anwar as “abang” (brother).

Mohamad further went on to say that he believes Mahathir will call for a snap election once the situation becomes unsettled.

“When he does not get it (hand over), our abang will go to the streets again. He’ll be at Padang Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur every week,” he reportedly said.

Earlier today, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is currently facing a total of 87 corruption charges, announced that he will resume his position as Umno president after ending his six-month garden leave.