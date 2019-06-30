Child dies after ‘playing’ fist-fight with uncle

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — A six-year-old child died from injuries believed to have been sustained from engaging in playful fist-fighting with his teenage uncle at their home in Kampung Bandar, Siong in Baling, Kedah, Berita Harian reported yesterday.

Acting Baling police chief Superintendent Abd Fatah Abd Rahman said the child, Muhammad Azfar Qayyum Md Said was rushed to Baling Hospital at 2.15pm yesterday where he was examined by medical officers.

"Based on the family’s statement, the victim was found motionless in a room at about 1pm.

"The family had then brought the child to the hospital, but checks by the doctor found that the child had died four hours earlier,” Abd Fatah was quoted saying.

He said the victim had several bruises on his head and body.

“The family said the victim was playing with his 16-year-old uncle, who has Down syndrome, the night before.

“They were said to have been fist-fighting but stopped when they were told off by family members. The victim was believed to have suffered injuries from the incident,” he said.

Police had detained the victim’s uncle yesterday evening to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The victim’s body was sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for a postmortem.