IGP: Probe into viral sex video still ongoing

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The investigation to ascertain the authenticity of the recently viral sex video implicating a minister is still ongoing in accordance with the guidelines set by the Attorney-General’s Chambers, says Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

“I have repeatedly stressed that I will not put any pressure on the special task force set up to investigate the case.

“They (taskforce) cannot carry out the investigation in haste as there are many things to be probed into and they are doing it according to the SOP (standard operating procedure).

“I cannot give the time frame for when the investigation into the case will be completed because we are still in the process of gathering evidence,” he told a press conference here today.

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, the man who made a confession on social media that he was featured in the video showing two men engaging in sexual acts and alleged that the other person was Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, was detained at the KL International Airport on June 14.

Three days later, police set up the special task force led by Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed to investigate into the case. — Bernama