Sarawakians want Najib back as PM, says Batang Sadong MP

Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks during IDEAS forum ‘The Next Four Years: What Now for Malaysia?’ in Kuala Lumpur June 28, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Sarawak lawmaker Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri today claimed that Malaysians in the country’s largest state want Datuk Seri Najib Razak back as prime minister.

Speaking to a forum organised by the Institute of Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) on where Malaysia will be in four years, the former de facto law minister further claimed Najib knew what Sarawak needed when he was in power, and provided it.

“If you talk to a normal Sarawakian, they want Najib back because he went to all the rural areas. I’m not trying to promote him, but he knew what Sarawak needed. He went to Sarawak more than 60 times and he tried to make things easier for us.

“Now, we only have one full minister from Sarawak and one deputy minister from Sarawak. Those are the only representatives we have from Sarawak,” the Batang Sadong MP from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu said.

She added that in order to win the hearts and minds of the Sarawakians, Putrajaya must be fair to the state, particularly on economic policies.

The federal Opposition lawmaker said that bread and butter issues remain the main concern in the hornbill state as Sarawakians primarily just want to put food on the table and do not care for the politicking they see taking place in the peninsula.

She said that the decrease in the number of federal funded projects, including infrastructural development, in Borneo after Pakatan Harapan won last year’s general election had not made the coalition popular there.

“It’s not like here in the peninsula where people are talking about luxury items like the third national car, the Penang tunnel or the Kedah international airport. Compare all this to Sarawak, our needs are more pressing than the needs of the people here.

“Why are you cutting the budget that is already allocated for us? Don’t say there’s no money. You have money that is there allocated through us.

“I’m not talking about mega projects, I’m talking about even infrastructure projects that costs around RM20,000 to RM30,000 that has also been cancelled,” Nancy said.