Maszlee denies approving Education Ministry stickers for Sabah firm in school milk programme

Maszlee said the ministry will immediately investigate claims that its stickers were found on chocolate milk brand Daily Dairy. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Education Ministry (MoE) did not authorise the issuance of stickers used for its primary school-based milk programme to a Sabah-based manufacturer, Minister Maszlee Malik said today.

He said the ministry will immediately investigate claims that its stickers were found on chocolate milk brand Daily Dairy, a product of a company called Sabah International Dairies Sdn Bhd.

“I would like to firmly stress that the ministry had never authorises the use of its special stickers on the boxes for the said milk.

“Therefore, I have ordered an investigation and the ministry had instructed the immediate halt of purchases and distribution of the milk in June 21,” he said in a statement.

Maszlee said he received a complaint that Education Ministry-issued stickers were found on the said product on the same day.

The issue went viral on social media following suspicion of corruption involving state contracts with the supplier.

“The MoE takes this seriously because it involves the implementation of our initiatives.

“This act creates suspicion about the quality of product we supply to our children,” he added.