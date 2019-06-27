Dr M rubs shoulders with Thanos, Iron Man and Captain America at Pavilion

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Sit Hasmah Mohamad Ali with cosplayers dressed as Marvel superheroes during the launch of the ‘Marvel Studios: Ten Years Hero Exhibition’ at Pavilion in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Malaysia’s “own” superhero Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, today spared some time from his busy schedule to assemble with the Avengers at the Pavilion, here.

The 93-year old prime minister, accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali was greeted by an almost-complete team of Avengers, including Iron Man, Thanos and Captain America.

But, fret not. Malaysia is not in crisis and the Avengers were not the real actors themselves, just cosplayers.

The meet-up was arranged for the launch of the first ever “Marvel Studios: Ten Years Hero Exhibition” by Captain Malaysia himself, Dr Mahathir.

Asked on the exhibition which would be opened for the public starting tomorrow until October 17 at level 10 in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Dr Mahathir, who was brought on tour around the exhibition, said it was amazing to see how film technologies had progressed.

“To produce a film in the past, the cartoons had to be drawn by hand, but now there is no necessity for this, just use animation,” he said.

Naming Thanos as his favourite character, Dr Mahathir believed that the exhibition would attract a huge crowd as it displayed the characters’ costumes among others.

The exhibition, organised by Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia together with Crave Alive and Beast Kingdom, in collaboration with Maybank, Samsung Malaysia and KLOOK, transports visitors into a multi-sensory world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It celebrates the first 10 years of Marvel Studios’ films, from Iron Man (2008) to the record-breaking blockbuster Avengers: Endgame (2019), through 10 immersive galleries featuring original movie props, costumes, concept art and interactive experiences.

Visitors will also have a chance to purchase exclusive Marvel merchandise, from T-shirts, stationery, bags, and collectible items, including selected pieces sold in Malaysia for the very first time.

Entrance fee is RM48 per adult and RM28 per kids. — Bernama