72 Batek Orang Asli infected with measles housed at temporary relief centre

Medical personnel conduct health checks on members of the Batek tribe at the Kuala Koh Orang Asli settlement in Gua MUsang June 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, June 27 — A total of 72 people from 22 families from the Batek tribe infected with measles have been housed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) in Taman Etnobotani, here, as of yesterday.

District Social Welfare Department (SWD) officer Hizani Ibrahim said they were housed at the PPS after receiving treatment at the Gua Musang Hospital (HGM) and were not allowed to return to Kampung Kuala Koh.

He said the number was expected to increase to more than 100 people in the near future as there were those still receiving treatment at HGM and the Kuala Krai Hospital (HKK).

Those who were placed at the PPS were monitored and prevented from moving freely, apart from being given daily health screening to ensure that they fully recover and are completely free of the epidemic before they are allowed to return home.

“Since the centre was opened in June 18, the number of Orang Asli members placed at the PPS has been increasing daily and we are given the responsibility to safeguard their well-being,” he said when contacted today.

The measles outbreak in Kampung Kuala Koh, since early May has resulted in 15 deaths among the Batek tribe of the Orang Asli community while another 112 are still receiving treatment at HGM, HKK, Chiku Health Clinic 3 and the Aring 1 Health Clinic.

Hizani said for those housed at the PPS, it would take up to 21 days for them to fully recover.

For that purpose, non-relevant parties are not allowed to visit the community at the PPS to prevent the spread of measles, he said.

“We have also received a lot of contributions such as food and healthcare needs from various parties including individuals who sympathise with the fate of the Orang Asli,” he said. — Bernama