Students from eight more Johor schools experience breathing difficulties, nausea

Fire and Rescue Department personnel come to the aid of a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Puteri Resort in Pasir Gudang June 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 24 — Students at eight more schools in Pasir Gudang, here, are believed to have experienced breathing difficulties and vomiting, early this morning.

Among the schools which were believed to be affected included Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Puteri Resort, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Puteri Resort, SK Pasir Putih 1, SK Pasir Gudang 2, SK Taman Pasir Putih 1, SMK Taman Megah Ria, SK Taman Rinting 2 and SMK Bandar Seri Alam.

A Bernama check just now found at least nine ambulances from the Sultan Ismail Hospital and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department at the schools to ferry out the affected students and pupils.

Until to date, there was no confirmation on the number of students involved but it is understood that the incident took place during the morning session and recess.

Some of the victims had been taken to the Pasir Gudang Closed Stadium to be given early treatment.

Prior to this, the stadium was used by the authorities as a Monitoring Operations Centre on the case.

Meanwhile, the effort of the Bernama journalist to interview the staff and teachers at the school was unsuccessful because they were banned from giving any statement.

At the stadium, the condition was under control, with parents and guardians patiently waiting to find out the conditions of their children, who were being treated there.

There were also several agencies stationed at the stadium to help the victims in the ‘hot areas’ to get early treatment.

Among the agencies involved included the State Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, medical officers from the Ministry of Health and non-government organisations. — Bernama