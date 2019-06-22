PAS delegate claims nightmare Malaysia for Muslims as ‘second Singapore’ with DAP in govt

Selangor PAS election director Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir speaks during Muktamar 2019 in Kuantan June 22 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, June 22 — Malaysia is in danger of becoming a “second Singapore” where the rights of Malays and other Bumiputera will be ignored, a PAS delegate from Selangor claimed at his party’s 65th annual congress here today.

Holding the DAP as a bogey, Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir urged his fellow Muslims to rise and defend their rights, claiming the party that is now a component of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition is in fact a local-based entity of Singapore’s leading People’s Action Party (PAP).

“Indeed many voted for Pakatan Harapan, unaware of DAP’s insidious influence on the other parties, especially during the last general election.

“Yet many were seemingly unaware that it is essentially a reincarnation of late Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s party PAP.

“If we falter in our vigilance and become complacent, the dignity of the Malays as well as the nation’s will be jeopardised, thereby hastening the day when we become a second Singapore,” he said while debating PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s policy speech at the party’s 65th annual congress here.

Roslan urged Malaysia’s Malays to unite against this threat, saying they have a duty to lead the rest of the country’s citizens.

As Malaysia’s two largest Malay-Muslim political parties, he said PAS and Umno must partner each other as the best solution to counter the PH coalition head-on.

“The Malay Muslim ummah have placed their hopes on our co-operation, awaiting to see what the next move will be. Let us not waste these hopes.

“As seen in the Semenyih by-election, Malay voters unhesitatingly gave their open support when they saw PAS and Umno alongside each other, for this is what they have been waiting for,” Roslan said.

He reiterated his belief that PAS grassroots will not hesitate to cast off their decades of programmed hostility towards Umno if the leadership asked.

“We have to shoulder the duty of leading everyone, be it Malays, Chinese, Indians, Muruts, Ibans, Orang Asal and the others. We must combine our abilities and strengths for the future,” he said.