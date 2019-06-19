Zakir Naik’s pupil Zamri Vinoth says willing to give up citizenship if mentor extradited to India

Zamri Vinoth (in black) is pictured during a meeting with controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik (far right). — Picture via Twitter

KUANTAN, June 19 — Independent preacher Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu said today he is willing to give up his Malaysian citizenship if his mentor, Dr Zakir Naik is extradited to India.

“If the government wants to send back Zakir Naik or extradite him, I will not hesitate to hand over my IC,” he said at the PAS Youth 60th muktamar or annual congress at the Bukit Gambang Resort City here today.

Zamri also claims that Islam is being “bullied” at the international and even domestic level.

Speaking at the Congress as a special guest, Zamri also lamented the current political landscape where he claimed even elected Muslims representatives will not speak up when Islam is supposedly being attacked in Parliament.

Zamri also said that his mentor will be in Kelantan on the 7, 8 and 9 August and plans to conduct a ceramah there and invited the entire PAS Youth delegate to join Dr Zakir there.

On June 10, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stated that Malaysia has the right to refuse to extradite fugitive Indian national Dr Zakir, since the latter alleges he will not be accorded justice back home.

Dr Mahathir compared Dr Zakir’s status to that of Sirul Azhar Umar’s, the former police commando sentenced to death for murdering Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu, currently seeking refuge in Australia.

In February, an Australian court had rejected Sirul’s application for political asylum there after concluding his conviction for killing Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu was not political in nature.

However, Malaysia must still repeal the country’s death penalty before Australia can legally comply with the extradition request.