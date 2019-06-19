Let Dr M remain as PM for full term, group tells pro-Anwar lobby

Muhd Arshad pointed out that Dr Mahathir had led the country during the 1997 Asian financial crisis and believes the latter will be able to bring the country around this time too. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, June 19 — A pro-government group has now called for a stop in talks calling for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to hand over his post to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as soon as possible.

Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ihsan Muda Pulau Pinang President Muhd Arshad Abdul Rahman said the prime minister must be given time to restore the country.

“We do not agree to these calls for a transition of power now; he should be given time to lead Malaysia back on the right track,” he said in a press conference here.

He said the 94-year-old should be allowed to serve the full term of five years.

“We fully support Dr Mahathir as our prime minister and we hope everyone else will support him, give him time and space to resolve all issues the country is facing,” he said.

He pointed out that Dr Mahathir had led the country during the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

The group believes he will be able to bring the country around this time too.

He also slammed pro-Anwar group Otai Reformis for its demands on June 12 asking Dr Mahathir to fix a time frame for the transition of power to the PKR president.

“All these calls for transition of power should stop immediately. Otai Reformis’ demands will only bring about negative effects and create chaos in the administration,” he said.

Last week, Otai Reformis held a press conference asking Dr Mahathir to fix a time frame for the transition of power.

The PKR loyalist group also rejected the appointment of Latheefa Koya as the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission chief.

It claimed that many appointments to top positions in the government or government-linked companies were decided by Dr Mahathir without discussions in the Cabinet, Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council or the Parliamentary Selected Committee.