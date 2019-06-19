Kin of fishermen kidnapped off Lahad Datu plead with govt for help

Ten fishermen were kidnapped when the vessels they were aboard were hijacked by the unknown gunmen who were then said to have fled towards Sitangkai island. — Reuters pic

SEMPORNA, June 19 — Family members of fishermen who were kidnapped in Lahad Datu Tambunan waters yesterday appealed to the authorities and the Malaysian government to help free the fishermen.

Nilba Usman, 27, wife of Aslan Sapri, 25, said she only hoped her husband would not be harmed by the kidnappers and what was important to her was that her husband returned to the the family safely.

“I have three small children who are fully dependent on Aslan who works as a fisherman to support the family,” she said when met at Kampung Selamat here.

Nilba said her husband had contacted her at 5pm Monday and told her that he and several other fishermen were on their way back to Semporna.

“The last call received from my husband was to inform the fishing boats had broken down in the waters near Felda Sahabat,” she said.

She said she was informed by her younger sibling who had contacted her about 2am yesterday that her husband and nine other fishermen had been kidnapped by a group of gunmen in the waters of Felda Sahabat 9, Lahad Datu.

Meanwhile, Suraidah Lallah, 22, wife of Azmar Paisal, 25, said the last time she received a call from her husband was at 5pm last Monday and told her he was on his way back to Semporna.

She said her younger sibling was also on the boat and among those who survived in the incident.

She said she was worried about Azmar’s safety because until today she had not received any news.

“I am very sad and hope that he (husband) can come back. We hope help is given to free my husband.

“We hope the Malaysian government and the security forces will help save my husband who works as a fisherman to support our family,” said Suraidah, who has two children aged one and three years. — Bernama