Third wave of videos released in ongoing attack against Azmin

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to reporters during the launch of Project Idaman 2019 at SUK Shah Alam June 18, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Another batch of videos was today released in the ongoing sex video scandal that has plagued PKR deputy president and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Reporters today received two video clips, with one being shared via a YouTube link titled “Azmin love Haziq 3/4”, suggesting a continuation of the previous releases.

In the “Azmin love Haziq 3/4” video posted on YouTube about 12 hours ago, the 46-second-long clip did not show any images but appeared to be an audio recording of two men discussing when to meet up.

In the conversation, a man can be heard enquiring when the latter would be free to meet, while the latter appeared to express concern that the former had been seen by others while seated in the lobby.

The latter individual then appeared to say he would let the other man know when they could meet.

The brief clip was posted by a YouTube user by the name of “Rahim Jaafar”, who alleged that the recorded conversation took place at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur hotel in March 2019.

At the time of writing, the video had received 87 views, but has since jumped to over 2,000 views.

The YouTube user who posted the audio clip only had eight subscribers, and had only uploaded a total of three videos — with two posted hours after the audio clip.

As for the other video clip released to the media today, the brief 30-second clip that was shared via WhatsApp shows a bare-chested man lying in bed.

The video starts with a brief flash of a seemingly naked individual standing near a man in bed. The video then pans to the man lying in bed and holding a mobile phone in front of him, blocking views of his face.

The video clip with grainy footage appears to have been spliced together and features disjointed audio that could possibly be from a news programme or interview, with the two individuals’ faces unclear.

Last week, Santubong PKR member Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz had, in a video posted on Facebook, claimed that he and Azmin engaged in sexual acts that were recorded on video.

The previous installments of the sex videos were reportedly leaked to the media on social messaging platform WhatsApp from June 11.

Azmin has denied being involved in the alleged sex videos, saying he is a victim of political mudslinging.

Yesterday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said 17 police reports have been lodged since the videos were released last week, with 21 statements recorded.

The police had on June 14 arrested Haziq at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he was attempting to fly to Manila, the Philippines. He was released the following day after being quizzed.

Investigation into Haziq is being carried out under four offences, including in relation to the alleged distribution of pornographic materials and committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature.

Azmin’s lawyer N. Surendran said his client had yesterday given his statement to the police.