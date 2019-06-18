Dr Wan Azizah again says will not step aside as DPM for Anwar

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ibrahim attends an Aidilfirtri open house for the Wangsa Maju parliamentary constituency in Kampung Puah, Kuala Lumpur June 13, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail says she will not relinquish her post as deputy prime minister until Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim takes over the country’s leadership from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I don’t think this issue will arise as it has been agreed that Prime Minister is Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad), and I am the deputy.

“When Anwar took over as (PKR) party president, there was no dispute. I did say when Anwar becomes prime minister, I will step down, so there are no issues,” she told reporters after officiating the 2019 International Association for Counter-terrorism and Security Professionals (IACSP) Cyber Defence conference here today.

Dr Wan Azizah was commenting on call by Selangor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) treasurer Mohd Shaid Rosli who urged her to step down if PKR wanted the power transfer between Dr Mahathir and Anwar to occur within the year.

Dr Wan Azizah said she would stick to the agreement made by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government which had earlier approved Dr Mahathir as prime minister and she was the deputy when taking over the government.

She also stressed that the power transfer would happen as promised by Dr Mahathir as he would make way for Anwar to become prime minister after two years of the formation of the PH government. — Bernama