Azmin says ‘convinced’ sex videos are inside job after PKR man goes missing

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali attends the launch of Project Idaman 2019 at SUK Shah Alam June 18, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, June 18 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali believes that the viral sex videos implicating him are the work of a party insider.

Amid police investigations into the sex videos, a state PKR leader has been uncontactable after being linked to Azmin’s accuser Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz who is suspected of making the false allegations in a political plot.

“I am convinced,” Azmin told reporters when asked about the possibility that PKR insiders were involved in the allegations against him.

The economic affairs minister added that the public could also surmise for themselves the masterminds behind the sex videos.

“From the very beginning, I am sure that this has a political agenda, done by certain people who intend to halt my performance in the government as well as in politics.

“Let the people judge the matter as it has been proven that the perception of who is behind the conspiracy and claims continues to build up,” he said, after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Selangor government in its “Rumah Idaman affordable housing programme with developers Konsortium PCSB-MGB dan Must Ehsan Development Sdn Bhd here.

Also present at the event were Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Earlier today, The Star daily reported an unnamed state party leader is incommunicado since the first sex video was released last Tuesday.

It reported that the leader’s name had emerged as he was said to have relatives in the Philippines.