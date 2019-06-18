Anwar’s aide says Azmin should resign if sex video authentic, insists attack not from PKR

Farhash dismissed claims that an alleged faction or 'camp' under Anwar was involved in the sex video controversy designed to end Azmin's political career. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali should quit his positions if he is proven to have been involved in a recent sex video scandal, an aide to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The aide also asserted that there was no internal attack within PKR against Azmin.

Anwar’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak was asked for his opinion on what Azmin should do if investigations showed that the latter was involved in a sex video with another man, and whether the latter should go on leave pending police investigation into the matter.

“As mentioned before, if the evidence suggests he is guilty then the honourable thing to do is resign,” Farhash told Malay Mail in a reply through WhatsApp, confirming that he felt that any such resignation should include both Azmin’s party post and his position as economic affairs minister.

“Should he be on leave pending investigation is something for the political bureau and MPP to decide,” he said, referring to PKR’s central leadership council.

Farhash, who is also Perak PKR chief, was also asked to respond to claims that an alleged faction or “camp” under Anwar was involved in the sex video controversy as an attack on Azmin’s career.

Farhash however said: “Let me correct you here, there is no camp and no one in PKR is involved in the attack”.

Farhash, who had earlier today told Malay Mail that he is currently in Malaysia, also bluntly said “no” when asked if there is a safe house in Manila prepared by Anwar for Azmin’s accuser Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

Earlier today, Farhash rubbished an attempt by blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin to link him to the controversy involving Haziq.

Raja Petra had recently tweeted that Haziq was on the day of his arrest with Farhash at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, and that both men were “on their way to a safe house in Manila which Anwar had arranged for Haziq”.

Farhash today told Malay Mail that Raja Petra’s claim was “fake” and an accusation that was not backed by evidence, asserting that he was not even at the airport last Friday when Haziq was arrested.

Farhash said he was instead carrying out his usual political work and was mostly in Petaling Jaya, also saying the allegation was a “cooked-up story” that targeted him due to his position as Anwar’s political secretary.

He also denied today he had gone missing, or that he had left the country, saying that he can prove that he has only been in Malaysia based on his passport and through eyewitnesses who can vouch for his presence here.

Farhash said the scandal has evolved into a blame game with conspiracy theories, but said the police should be allowed to do their work and verify if the video is authentic as well as determine the individuals behind the videos.

Police yesterday confirmed receiving 17 police reports in relation to the sex video scandal and recording 21 statements.

The police have reportedly already recorded statements from both Haziq and Azmin.

Videos that appear to be the third installment of videos in the ongoing scandal were released to the media this afternoon.