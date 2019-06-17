Report: Jho Low’s aunt still secretary of former 1MDB unit TRX City

TRX City Sdn Bhd confirmed Goh Gaik Kim, maternal aunt to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, is still its secretary. — Screen capture via TRX.my

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Goh Gaik Kim, maternal aunt to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, remains the company secretary at TRX City Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of scandal-riddled sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

TRX City’s management confirmed that she is still its secretary, but claimed to have no knowledge of her being Low’s aunt, The Edge reported today.

“Honestly I don’t know, I don’t know if she is Jho Low’s aunt,” the senior management personnel was quoted saying.

The local financial daily cited unnamed sources saying Gaik Kim is the younger sister to Low’s mother Puan Sri Evelyn Goh Gaik Ewe.

The Edge said Gaik Kim had been the company secretary of TRX City since the end of March 2011, and was also appointed then as company secretary of TRX City’s then parent company 1MDB.

The Edge said she was likely no longer part of 1MDB in early April 2016, when she was replaced by Chen Kai Hong as company secretary.

The paper quoted an unnamed observer as saying that there could be an issue of conflict of interest.

“While Goh (Gaik Kim) may be qualified for the job — TRX City’s website says she has over 20 years of experience as a company secretary — the question of conflict arises because her sister (Gaik Ewe) and brother-in-law (Tan Sri Larry Low Hock Peng) are wanted on allegations that they were involved in the shenanigans at 1MDB, and her nephew is deemed the architect of the scam that is 1MDB,” the observer was quoted saying.

Evelyn, Larry Low, Jho Low’s close associate Eric Tan Kim Loong and a Singaporean fashion designer allegedly favoured by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor previously are both wanted by Malaysian police.

