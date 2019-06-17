Last week’s sex videos: 17 police reports, 21 statements recorded so far in ongoing probe

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The police have recorded 21 statements as part of investigations into the sex videos implicating Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor revealed today.

Mazlan however refuse to divulge further on the identities maintaining it will jeopardise investigations.

When asked when Azmin will be called, Mazlan said, “He will be called soon. We are still in the midst of investigations.

He also said 17 police reports have been lodged to date, since the videos were first leaked last week.

