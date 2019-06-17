Khairy joins the race for Malaysian Paralympic Council president post

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaludin reportedly made the announcement to join the race for Malaysian Paralympic Council’s presidency just half an hour before the deadline yesterday.. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Khairy Jamaluddin, the former youth and sports minister, will join the race for Malaysian Paralympic Council’s (MPC) presidency and is set to become among the main contenders for the post, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

The Malay daily said the Rembau MP made the announcement just half an hour before the deadline yesterday.

His main rival for the post will likely be Datuk Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin, the current president of the Malaysian Kanu Association (Masca), according to the newspaper.

MPC is expected to meet at 3pm today and finalise the candidacy list for its annual general assembly. The AGM will be held on June 29.

Khairy’s eleventh-hour announcement yesterday confirmed speculation into his ambition to wrest the coveted post but questions were previously raised over his eligibility, due to the status of his membership in MPC.

Only nominated members can contest for positions within the umbrella body.

Utusan reported Khairy could be eligible to run for the MPC presidency due to his position in the Wheelchair Rugby Association, which confirmed that the former minister held the deputy president’s post.