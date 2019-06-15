Azmin thanks FT mufti for hoping he will weather sex video storm

Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pic) said he was praying that Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali will have the strength to ride out the scandal. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali publicly thanked Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri today for a letter supporting the former in a developing sex scandal.

Azmin posted a page from Zulkifli's letter on his Twitter account this morning along with his expression of gratitude.

“I am very touched by the message and advice from FT Mufti Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri to me and my family in this terrible storm of defamation,” Azmin wrote.

“The meeting yesterday has bolstered my spirits to keep serving for the good of Muslims and the country.”

In the letter posted, Zulkifli advised Azmin to increase his prayer frequency and seek divine intervention.

The mufti said he was also praying that Azmin will have the strength to ride out the scandal.

“May this eclipse pass, Datuk Seri,” Zulkifli’s letter concluded.

On Tuesday, the first wave of two videos about 90 seconds each were spread to journalists on a WhatsApp group created for the purpose.

Azmin has rejected the videos as fake and an attempt to assassinate his career and character while Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has also dismissed their authenticity.

More videos were released following Azmin’s denial and each side has lodged police reports against the other.