Telco providers sign pledge to resolve customer complaints faster

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commissions chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak (centre) poses for a group photo with telco CEOs in Putrajaya June 14, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

CYBERJAYA, June 14 — Chief executive officers and representatives from Malaysia’s telecommunication companies today signed the Consumer Centricity Pledge, an initiative launched by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The pledge seeks to improve the General Consumer Code (GCC) guidelines by establishing that all less-complex customer complaints received by telecommunication companies must be resolved within three working days.

For more complex complaints, they must be resolved within 15 working days.

The pledge is expected to take effect by the final quarter of 2019.

“This inaugural pledge reflects our commitment to ensure that we keep on raising the bar on consumer experience,” MCMC chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak said in his speech.

“In a market that serves 41.5 million broadband subscribers and 42.9 million mobile cellular subscribers, MCMC along with the telecommunication service providers must ensure that the network quality remains top notch and our responses or engagements with the consumers are addressed in quick fashion.

“Ultimately, we want to provide the best telecommunication experience to all Malaysians,” he added.

Providers Celcom Axiata Berhad, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Maxis Berhad, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, Time dotcom Berhad, U Mobile Sdn Bhd and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd have pledged to provide a consumer experience that is efficient and courteous across all channels.

They also promised transparent mechanisms for consumers to check their complaint status, a more accessible complaint handling process, as well as fair and reasonable complaint resolution.

The GCC previously stated that 90 per cent of complaints received must be resolved within 15 working days and 95 per cent of the complaints must be resolved within 30 working days.