Caught on camera: Mother elephant rescues her baby who fell into drain

According to witnesses, the calf was trapped for about six hours before its mother managed to free it and lead it into the forest reserve. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KOTA TINGGI, June 14 — A baby elephant believed to be merely a day old fell into a drain while crossing the road with its mother at a plantation near Kota Tinggi Rubber Research Station here today.

Johor Wildlife and National Parks director Salman Saaban said a team from the department’s office in Bandar Penawar went to the location upon being informed by the station’s security team who witnessed the 4.15am incident.

According to him, the animal was trapped for about six hours before its mother managed to get it out around 10am and led it into the forest reserve. The calf sustained some bruises.

He said the two elephants were from the ID Panti group which has a population of between 30 and 40. — Bernama