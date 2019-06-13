‘Pop yeh yeh’ icon A. Rahman Hassan dies at 73

Datuk A. Rahman Hassan passed away earlier today at the Ampang Hospital. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — 60s crooner Datuk A. Rahman Hassan, 73, died today at the Ampang Hospital due to lung complications.

His daughter-in-law Siti Jasmina Ibrahim (wife of Khir Rahman) said her father-in-law died at 12.40am.

“My father-in-law Datuk A. Rahman Hassan has died at 12.40am (Thursday) at Ampang Hospital.

“Abah (A. Rahman) died peacefully. May his soul rest with the love of Allah, al-Fatihah,” she said in a posting on her Facebook account.

Meanwhile, in its official Instagram account, the Persatuan Seniman Malaysia conveyed condolences to A. Rahman’s family.

The posting also stated he died of lung complications.

The late A. Rahman who was a vocalist with the group Orkes Nirwana which was popular with the song Tak Mengapa will be laid to rest at the Taman Keramat Muslim Cemetery here after Zohor prayers today.

The singer who was popular for his songs of the ‘pop yeh yeh” genre was rushed to hospital on Monday after he lost consciousness at a petrol station in Ampang before he was taken in an ambulance to the Ampang Hospital. — Bernama