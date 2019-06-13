Maybank says banking slip for Azmin fake

A pedestrian walks past a Maybank branch in Jalan Medan Tunku, Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Maybank today refuted a banking slip bearing its name that alleged the transfer of US$741,440 (about RM3.1 million) to minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s account.

A picture of the so-called “international fund transfer advise”, which has gone viral on social media, showed a Maybank money transfer on December 19, 2017, to the economic affairs minister from UEM Group Berhad. The engineering conglomerate has denied making such a transfer.

“The ‘fund transfer advise document’ which is being circulated online was not issued by the bank and the Maybank account number indicated therein is an invalid one,” a Maybank spokesman told national news agency Bernama.

“As the document bearing Maybank’s mark appears to be a forged document, Maybank is taking the necessary action to protect its interests.”

UEM Group said yesterday it did not have an account with Maybank’s main outlet in Kuala Lumpur, nor with the account number that went viral on social media.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam filed a complaint with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission last Tuesday on the alleged money transfer, after which the anti-graft agency announced that his report would be duly investigated.

The graft allegation hit Azmin at the same time as sex videos allegedly featuring the PKR deputy president with another man.

The minister has denied involvement in the sex videos and said he will take legal action against the perpetrators.