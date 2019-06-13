Cops hunt man who tried to film woman peeing in Shah Alam petrol station toilet

The man is alleged to have snuck into the women’s toilet at a petrol station in Batu 3 Shah Alam. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, June 13 — The police are in the midst of tracking down a man who attempted to video record a woman while she was trying to relieve herself.

District Police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said in the incident about 11.15pm on Tuesday, the man is alleged to have snuck into the women’s toilet at a petrol station in Batu 3 here soon after the 34-year-old victim, who is a lawyer, entered it.

“She screamed and sprayed water when she saw someone try to stick a mobile phone under the door,” he told a press conference here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for gestures intended to insult the modesty of a person, he said. — Bernama