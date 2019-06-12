Company supervisor crushed to death by falling machinery in Johor Baru

JOHOR BARU, June 12 — A company supervisor died when a machine fell on him at a factory in Jalan Firma 3, Tebrau Industrial Estate IV, here this afternoon.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais said Aslan Mohd Yasin, 41, from Kampung Lukut, Kota Tinggi, died at the scene, due to serious chest injuries when crushed by the machine.

He said the incident occurred when the victim, together with his younger brother and two other workers were transferring machines from one department to another, but suddenly, a 20-tonne machine which was carried on a three-wheel wooden carriage fell.

“Three individuals including the brother managed to escape. The Tebrau Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the location at 12.15pm before the victim’s body was extricated and sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for a post mortem,” he said in a statement here today.

Shahurinain said police ruled out foul play or sabotage and the case had been classified as sudden death.

He said the location of the accident was a department which had not been operating for two months, and the victim was assigned to transfer the machines to another department.

Meanwhile, Tebrau Fire and Rescue chief Senior Asst Supt Saiful Bahri Safar said the department took 15-minutes to extricate the victim, which involved three fire engines and 10 firefighters. — Bernama