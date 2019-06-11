Suspected people smuggler caught with ‘live’ bullets at Malaysia-Thai border

GOF 18th Battalion Commanding Officer, Supt Khalid Saion, said the 35-year-old man was stopped by a GOF team on patrol after they noticed him behaving suspiciously. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, June 11 — The General Operations Force (GOF) apprehended a Myanmar man at a rubber smallholding near the Thai border, near Bukit Kayu Hitam, last Sunday for possessing 13 ‘live’ bullets.

GOF 18th Battalion Commanding Officer, Supt Khalid Saion, said the 35-year-old man was stopped by a GOF team at 8.40pm who were on patrol after they noticed him behaving suspiciously.

“He had no valid travel papers on him, and checking further, they found a total of 13 brandless 12 Bore shotgun bullets in his sling bag, which led to his arrest,” he told Bernama, here today.

Khalid said the suspect, who could not converse in Malay, is believed to have been waiting to smuggle a group of foreigners into the country.

“We are investigating the case from all angles, including what the bullets were meant to be used for,” he said, adding that the suspect was brought to the Kubang Pasu district police headquarters for further action.

He said the arrest was part of the GOF’s successful monitoring of the Malaysian-Thai border under Ops Wawasan Kedah/Perlis since June 1.

“We are also responsible in monitoring security at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Padang Besar and in Wang Kelian as well as Kota Putra in Padang Terap,” he said. — Bernama