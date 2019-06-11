PM: Targeted petrol subsidy still at data-gathering stage

Pakatan Harapan had earlier said it expected to roll out the targeted fuel subsidy by July 1. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today the federal government is still “collecting data” for the planned targeted fuel subsidy, with just one month left to its own July deadline.

Earlier this year, the Pakatan Harapan administration said it expected to roll out the system by July 1, amid scepticism from both experts and the public due to the complexities of targeted subsidies.

“We are still collecting data,” Dr Mahathir told the press after chairing the third Economic Action Council meeting here.

MORE TO COME