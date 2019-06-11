Homosexual sex video featuring minister circulating online? First I’ve heard of it, PM says

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to the press after chairing the third Economic Action Council meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya June 11, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he knows nothing about a homosexual video clip circulating on social media that allegedly features one of his Cabinet members.

The prime minister said the matter was new to him when asked for comment at a news conference here after he chaired the third Economic Action Council.

“I've not heard of it.

“If I don't know about it, I cannot comment yet,” he said.

A series of short videos lasting roughly 1.34-minutes have been making the rounds on social media. The clips show two men, one who resembles a minister in the current administration, getting intimate with each other.

