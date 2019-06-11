Health Ministry to propose hiking private clinic fees by year-end

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during a townhall session at Puspanita Puri, Putrajaya June 11, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — Consultation fees of private clinics may increase by year-end, as the government is mulling an increase in general practitioners' (GPs) fees.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said his ministry will present the proposed fee hike to the National Cost of Living Action Council (NACCOL) during its upcoming meeting, the date of which has yet to be determined.

Addressing the grouses of GPs that the consultation fees has not been increased in the past 27 years, Dzulkefly said the Cabinet had not dismissed the proposal to hike the fee but had suggested that the matter be presented to the action council beforehand.

“The Cabinet has decided that the matter has to go through the action council, which meets three times a year. They had not rejected it,” he told reporters at a press conference here, referring to the Cabinet.

“It is a matter of time when this can be endorsed and tabled in the Cabinet.”

The current GP fees are set at a minimum RM10 to RM35 under the 7th Schedule of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services (Private Medical Clinics and Private Dental Clinics) Regulations 2006.

MORE TO COME