Hamid Bador: ‘It never crossed my mind I’ll be IGP one day’ after retiring as 1MDB scandal erupts

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said today that after his optional retirement almost three years ago just as the 1MDB scandal erupted, it never crossed his mind that he would one day return to be the Inspector-General of Police.

He said that since his retirement in 2016, he had heard rumblings as to the direction and performance of the Royal Malaysia Police and this drove him to ponder how wonderful it would be if he were to helm the force armed with the feedback he had received.

“I would have been able to translate the feedback I received from the ground, the village folk, into the new vision and mission of the Royal Malaysia Police that was my dream. Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), I am now the Inspector-General of Police (IGP),” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama at the Bukit Aman Police headquarters here.

Abdul Hamid, who was appointed as the IGP on May 4, said his decision to retire as the Special Branch deputy director was appropriate because he could not come to grips with his transfer then from the force to the Prime Minister’s Department.

“I felt it would be wrong for me to carry on. So, I decided to retire in all sincerity. After my retirement, I did not appear in public and I did not show that I was interested in getting involved in the affairs of the nation,” he said. — Bernama