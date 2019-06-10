Gobind: Communications Ministry unit to focus on aid to the disabled to benefit from technology

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks to reporters in Shah Alam, January 29, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — A special unit under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia will be set up to focus on efforts to assist the disabled group (OKU) to benefit from technology including engaging in business online.

Its minister, Gobind Singh Deo said the unit would act to coordinate any application concerning matters related to technology and the use of internet received from the disabled group in the country.

“I intend to set up a special unit so that the ministry can see the problems faced by them in facing such matters and how we can resolve the problem.

“Now we look at how we can use the technology, especially the infra that we have to assist the disabled group to achieve and strengthen their business,” he said.

He disclosed this to reporters after presenting participation certificates for the “Bengkel e-Dagang” or e-Trading Workshop to 15 handicapped participants at the office of the Malaysian Chinese Handicapped People (POCCM) in Puchong, here today.

Gobind said the focus accorded to the group could resolve the problems besides assisting them to use the technology to raise their standard of living especially through online business.

“The internet can certainly strengthen the business of the public and it should be perceived as a facility that can be used by all strata of society as a basic amenity just like water and electricity.

“I want to see Malaysia’s future where everyone has access to the internet. All developments and new constructions must also be equipped with the internet because it is crucial for our future,”he said.

He said the unit also acted to ensure that follow-up action on any other complaint received by the ministry would be acted upon.

Meanwhile, Gobind, who is also the Member of Parliament for Puchong, said that he too would pay attention on the requests made by the handicapped group who asked for a special package for the price of the internet to be reduced for them.

He said the matter had been submitted to several telecommunication companies but his ministry had so far not received any feedback from the parties concerned.

“So, tomorrow I will ask my office to obtain further information on the matter. If they can be implemented, we will do so. Otherwise, we will look for other alternatives,” he added. — Bernama