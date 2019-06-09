Kelantan Orang Asli community worries about ‘mysterious’ disease

File picture of children playing sepak takraw in an Orang Asli village. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA KRAI, June 9 — “I am worried about my two daughters who are experiencing breathing difficulty,” said a single father, Adidas Om, 32, when met by reporters at the Kuala Krai Hospital here, today.

Adidas, from Kampung Kuala Koh, Gua Musang claimed that his two daughters, Hoi, six, and Boi, five, experienced breathing difficulty for the past four days and could not sleep at night and later, he made a report to the Kelantan Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) before the agency sent his daughters to the Gua Musang Hospital and Kuala Krai Hospital, respectively.

Both girls have been admitted to different hospitals since yesterday, with Hoi currently receiving treatment at the Gua Musang Hospital while Boi was warded at the Kuala Krai Hospital.

Adidas who hailed from Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Gam, Jerantut, Pahang and settled in Kuala Koh for the past 10 years, said he did not know the cause of the illness.

“Apart from my children, my neighbours are suffering from the same disease with some have died.

“I’m afraid to see the condition of my children and also the neighbours who are suffering from the disease and I hope situation will improve soon,” said Adidas, whose wife died in 2014.

He suspected that the incident was due to mining activity around his village and hoped that the related parties could investigate the cause of the disease.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy had earlier reported that 14 Orang Asli residents in Gua Musang believed to have died of pneumonia.

However, the police confirmed only three deaths were recorded due to the lung infection thus far. — Bernama