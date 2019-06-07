Traffic slow-moving on major highways

Heavy traffic is seen on the North-South Highway (northbound) in Seberang Jaya June 4, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The traffic flow on several major highways was reported to be slow as at 5.50pm today.

A spokesman of PLUS Malaysia Berhad, when contacted, said traffic was heavy from Gurun to Pendang, Sungai Petani to Bertam, Sungai Dua to Permatang Pauh and onward to Perai.

“Traffic was reported to be slow from Bukit Merah to Taiping, Changkat Jering to Bukit Berapit and Kuala Kangsar to the Menora Tunnel, Ipoh to Simpang Pulai, Tapah to Gopeng, and between Bidor and Sungkai.

“On the southern side, traffic is slow from Hentian Senawang to Port Dickson, Simpang Empat to Pedas Linggi, Tangkak to Jasin, Sedenak to Kulai, and Bangunan Sultan Iskandar from Singapore heading to Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) said traffic was slow on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak highway from Bentong to Bukit Tinggi and East Coast Highway (LPT) 2 at the lead-off to the Kuala Terengganu toll plaza.

“Traffic on both sides of LPT 1 was reported to be smooth and the traffic volume is expected to increase at night,” he said.

The latest traffic updates are available at toll-free Plusline 1-800-88-0000 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or MHA line 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama