New CEO at TM but it’s not Imri, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters during his Hari Raya Open House at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya June 5, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — A new chief executive officer for Telekom Malaysia (TM) has been appointed, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed today after reports of a delay and alleged stalemate over the appointment.

Dr Mahathir declined to name person, however, but offered that it was not the acting CEO Imri Mokhtar.

“He has been appointed. I don’t think, they have not announced yet, but I think he has been appointed,” he told reporters at the prime minister’s official residence here during the Hari Raya open house.

Telekom has been without a permanent CEO since the resignation of Datuk Seri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly who was also a media adviser for former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, in June last year.

MORE TO COME