New CEO at TM but it’s not Imri, says Dr M

Published 36 minutes ago on 05 June 2019

BY IDA LIM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters during his Hari Raya Open House at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya June 5, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim
PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — A new chief executive officer for Telekom Malaysia (TM) has been appointed, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed today after reports of a delay and alleged stalemate over the appointment.

Dr Mahathir declined to name person, however, but offered that it was not the acting CEO Imri Mokhtar.

“He has been appointed. I don’t think, they have not announced yet, but I think he has been appointed,” he told reporters at the prime minister’s official residence here during the Hari Raya open house.

Telekom has been without a permanent CEO since the resignation of Datuk Seri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly who was also a media adviser for former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, in June last year.

MORE TO COME

