Ministers say Cabinet didn’t discuss Latheefa’s appointment as MACC chief

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to reporters during the Prime Minister’s Raya Open House at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya June 5, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — The appointment of Latheefa Koya as the new head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was not raised at all during Cabinet discussions, several ministers said today.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail who first disclosed it to reporters at the Cabinet’s Raya open house celebration in Seri Perdana here also said he was “blindsided” when asked about the unexpected MACC leadership change.

“We are not aware. No, it was not discussed in the Cabinet or the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meetings,” he said.

Latheefa, a vocal lawyer, made history as the first woman appointed to head the MACC.

The Prime Minister’s Office made the announcement yesterday that Latheefa’s appointment was effective from June 1 — before her resignation from PKR on June 3 — replacing Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull whose contract was to expire on May 17, 2020.

Multimedia and Communications Minister Gobind Singh Deo greets members of the public during the Prime Minister’s Raya Open House at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya June 5, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo affirmed Saifuddin Nasution’s remark, saying that the matter was not brought up at any Cabinet meeting.

But he added that welcomed Latheefa’s appointment, saying “she has got a lot to do”.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali also said he was unaware of Latheefa’s appointment as he had only came back recently from performing the haj.

“I am not aware of her appointment but I am sure it was done based on her merits,” he told reporters here.

MORE TO COME