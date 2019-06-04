Three blind women left homeless for Raya in Arau after druggie nephew sets house on fire in fit of rage

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail views the burnt-out home in Arau June 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

ARAU, June 4 — Three blind elderly women were left homeless when their 100-year-old ancestral home in Kampung Titi Besi was destroyed in a blaze yesterday.

In the 4pm incident, Halijah Ibrahim, 78; Che Manai, 73, and Zainah, 67, suffered losses of about RM10,000 when their cash, jewellery, land grant and their Hari Raya clothes were destroyed in the fire caused by their nephew’s actions who was angry after failing to borrow money from his aunt.

“He asked me for RM50. When I said that I did not have the money he became enraged and left the house. I rejected his request because I knew he will use the money to buy glue (for glue sniffing)

“I had ironed my Hari Raya clothes and put it in the cupboard but fate intervened” said Che Manai, adding that she had raised her nephew since he was 10 years old.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail visits Halijah Ibrahim, Che Manai and Zainah in Arau June 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

The story of the three sisters caught the attention of Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man who visited them with Guar Sanji assemblyman Mohd Ridzuan Hashim.

They are now taking shelter at their handicrafts workshop which is located adjacent to their burnt-out home.

Azlan told reporters afterwards that the state government would work together with the Perlis Islamic and Malay Customs Council to build a new home for them.

Meanwhile, Perlis police chief Datuk Noor Mushar Mohamad said they had arrested a relative and that he had confessed to committing the deed. — Bernama