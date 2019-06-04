I’ve quit, update your records, MACC chief Latheefa tells PKR

Latheefa said that she should not be made answerable for PKR's internal procedures. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — New Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya told PKR today that she was no longer a party member.

Speaking to Malay Mail, the senior lawyer said that she should not be made answerable for PKR's internal procedures.

“I have sent my resignation, hence I am no longer a member.

“The party’s internal procedures are not my concern. I suggest they update their records,” she said when contacted.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said earlier that Latheefa was still listed as a party member and that he did not receive any resignation letter from her, after Latheefa said she quit PKR yesterday when she was informed she would lead the MACC.

Latheefa previously served on PKR’s central leadership council (MPP) from 2003 to 2018. The human rights lawyer from Lawyers for Liberty has also represented many PKR leaders, including party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in various criminal cases like sedition and peaceful assembly offences.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced today that Latheefa was appointed as MACC chief commissioner with effect from June 1 — before her resignation from PKR on June 3 — replacing Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull ahead of the expiry of his contract on May 17, 2020.

Selayang MP William Leong, chair of the Parliament special select committee on major public appointments, said his committee was not consulted on Latheefa’s appointment.