Palm oil tycoon Lee Shin Cheng’s son recalls father’s humbleness

People attend the funeral of IOI Group founder, Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng, in Putrajaya June 3, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 3 — Humility and a dedication to his craft can best sum up the life of IOI Group founder Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng, according to those who knew the palm oil businessman.

Despite a heavy downpour which began at 12.30pm, well-wishers and mourners were not dissuaded as they made their way to Lee’s residence in Diamond Hill to pay their last respects, after Lee’s death last Saturday aged 79 from a bout of illness, two days shy of his 80th birthday.

From industry players in the plantation sector to cleaners and office workers, all came out to honour the memory of the man who rose from nothing to become one of the country’s most prosperous entrepreneurs.

A native of Jeram in Kuala Selangor, Lee grew up in a rubber estate where his father operated a Chinese food shop. At the tender age of 11, he dropped out of school to help raise his siblings, eventually resuming his studies several years later.

The cycle of hardships he endured early in his life simply reinforced his belief in the need for education, which he prized greatly.

His eldest son and IOI Corp Berhad chief executive officer Datuk Lee Yew Chor said this was reflected in his tireless efforts as the chairman of the board of directors for Kuen Cheng Chinese Independent High School at Bukit Seputeh in Kuala Lumpur, where he served for over a decade.

“For at least 15 years he led the school’s redevelopment until it became one of the best Independent Chinese Schools in the country,” Yew Chor said during a press conference at the wake.

He said his father would attend nearly every meeting by the board, and took a hands-on managerial approach throughout the five phases of development Kuen Cheng has undergone.

“The dedicated and attention to detail business approach my father practiced was also applied to matters of community welfare.

“Our family has been involved in philanthropic activities, following his lead, and we share his passion for education and social wellbeing. We intend to carry on as he did,” Yew Chor said.

It is common for the alumni of any school to assist his or her alma mater, but interestingly, Lee was never a student there.

“He was invited to join as a member of the board over 20 years ago by his mentor, the late Tan Sri Wong Tok Chai.

“I believe my father carried out his commitment to the school, to honour his mentor,” he said.

On a personal note, Yew Chor recalled an incident which he said was very striking.

“Yesterday evening, his Indian driver came to have dinner with us, where he was very quiet throughout the meal.

“After which he suddenly told me he looked up to my father as a hero. If only he was aware my father could speak fluent Tamil, he would have been regarded as even more of a hero,” he said.

Yet Lee was never one to show off, as Yew Chor recounted on another occasion how his father anonymously went with a public group on tour to Hokkaido, Japan, at the end of 2016.

“The tour was organised by Apple Vacation, whose chairman expressed shock at my father going with a group instead of travelling privately.

“He was even more stunned to discover how down-to-earth my father was with the other group members, ensuring everyone was taken care of,” he said.

Yew Chor noted with humour how Lee would even sing in the tour bus if things ever got boring, so as to keep the group members’ spirits up.

“His ability to be in touch with the people around him was a hallmark of the zest and passion in life which he possessed.

“In many ways, his passing is loss for both us, the community and the country as well,” he said.

Lee leaves behind his wife Puan Sri Hoong May Kuan, four children, and 12 grandchildren.