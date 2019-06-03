IGP asks for patience, says police know where’s Jho Low

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur May 13, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, JUNE 3 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has asked Malaysians to remain patient for Jho Low’s arrest.

“Be patient, like how we remain patient to break our fast, we also have to be as patient in waiting for it,” Abdul Hamid said, referring to the potential arrest of the fugitive businessman wanted in connection to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Abdul Hamid revealed police are already aware of Low’s location, while remaining tight-lipped on the businessman’s exact coordinates.

“Yes we already know,” he said referring to Low’s location.

“Anywhere, but for sure we already know,” Abdul Hamid said, when pressed on Low’s exact location.

MORE TO COME