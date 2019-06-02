Ampang Jaya boy gets head stuck in pot lid

The boy before firefighters used special tools to cut the lid and free his head. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — It doesn’t pay to play with mum’s pots and pans as a six-year-old boy found out.

In the 8pm incident at his house in Taman Ampang Indah here yesterday, Khalish Akil Hassan Basri was playing with the open lid of a pot when he got his head stuck in the hole meant for its glass cover.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the victim’s mother contacted the Fire Department after she failed to remove the lid from her son’s head.

Norazam said eight firefighters from the Ampang Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene after receiving the call.

“They used special tools to cut the lid and free his head,” he told Bernama. — Bernama