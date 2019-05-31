Seri Kembangan road bully to spend Raya in jail for smashing car windscreen

Danial Abdullah Tan is led away from the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court May 31, 2019, after he pled guilty to smashing a car windscreen in a road rage incident in Seri Kembangan.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Danial Abdullah Tan will get to have a long think in prison this Hari Raya Puasa over his recent bout of road rage.

Malay news portal Utusan Online reported that the Magistrate’s Court today sentenced the 31-year-old to 12 months in jail for smashing the windscreen of a Perodua Axia owned by Siew Chean View, 58, with his helmet last Tuesday near Jalan Kasturi, Seksyen 12 Taman Bukit Serdang in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

He pled guilty when charged with mischief under Section 427 of the Penal Code, punishable with imprisonment for a term of no less than a year but no more than five, or a fine, or both.

Magistrate Nurshahira Abdul Salim ordered the sentence to run from his date of arrest, which was yesterday.

A two-minute-and-20-second video of the incident went viral on social media that showed the driver initially tailing two motorcyclists who can be seen hogging the road.

The driver then overtook both motorcyclists before one of them caught up with her and stopped abruptly in front of her vehicle.

He then swung his motorcycle helmet at the vehicle’s windscreen, shattering it in the process while another motorcyclist looked on.