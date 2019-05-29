Ignoring online brickbats, JB MP’s interfaith ‘buka puasa’ in gurdwara a success

Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Nasir breaks fast with guests at the Johor Baru Sikh Gurdwara Sahib May 28, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Baru Parliament Office

JOHOR BARU, May 29 — Despite some strong criticism on social media, Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Nasir went ahead and attended an interfaith iftar programme at the Sikh gurdwara in the city centre here yesterday evening.

Before attending the event, Akmal performed his Maghrib prayers to mark the end of the fasting day at the Masjid An-Nur at [email protected]

After his prayers, he attended the “Majlis Iftar Muhibbah Bersama YB Akmal Nasrullah Nasir” programme at the Johor Baru Gurdwara Sahib which was just next to the mosque.

“The iftar event was good and about 300 people attended to show their support.

“Throughout the event, there were no issues or problems as many guests joined the breaking of fast,” said Akmal when contacted by Malay Mail.

Earlier yesterday, Akmal defended his decision to attend the iftar programme in the Sikh religious compound, following attacks by some Muslims on social media.

The 32-year-old MP said he would not back down from attending as he was invited by the gurdwara council who were the organisers of the programme.

Akmal said attending the programme did not make him a lesser Muslim or erode his faith in Islam.

He said he left for his Isya’ and tarawih prayers at a nearby mosque after spending some time with the guests at the gurdwara.

Guests attend the ‘Majlis Iftar Muhibbah Bersama YB Akmal Nasrullah Nasir’ at the Johor Baru Sikh Gurdwara Sahib May 28, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Baru Parliament Office

“Like I said earlier, the breaking of fast programme this evening was a multicultural event with vegan dishes and it was held in a community hall separate from the Sikh worship area.

“For many Muslims who attended, there was no issue at all,” said Akmal, adding that he will share his experience on his official Facebook this morning.

Akmal, who is also the PKR Youth chief, was labelled “gila” (crazy) on Facebook by a group calling itself Ops Johor in a post yesterday.

Ops Johor questioned Akmal’s faith and claimed that no Muslims had ever broken their fast in a gurdwara before.