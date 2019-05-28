Up to 33pc toll discount for 23 highways on first day of Raya, says minister

Works Minister Baru Bian speaks at the launch of a road safety campaign ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Klang May 28, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KLANG, May 28 — Motorists can enjoy toll discounts of between 10 to 33 per cent for Class 1 vehicles on the first day of Hari Raya, Works Minister Baru Bian said today.

Baru said the discount will be applicable to vehicles with two or three wheels excluding taxis.

“Through the incentives under this corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, I believe highway users will also feel appreciated by the concession companies, especially motorists who often use their highways,” Baru said while launching the Highway Safety Campaign for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2019 at the Klang Utara Rest and Recreation Stop.

