Cops nab two Grab passengers suspected of murdering driver in Sabah

Grab driver Mohd Hanafiee Jaffar has been missing since Saturday. His car was found locked and empty, with blood stains on the steering wheel, handbrake, front door and mirror. — Picture via Facebook/Yinyin Ayin

KOTA KINABALU, May 28 — Two men in their 20s have been arrested following the discovery of a corpse in Tuaran, Sabah in a case believed to be related to the case of a Grab driver missing for the past four days.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said that the duo, a local man aged 20 and a foreigner aged 24, were arrested at 9.50pm yesterday at the parking lot of 1Borneo Shopping Centre near here.

They are suspected of murdering Mohd Hanafiee Jaafar who was last seen on Friday.

“They admitted to the killing of their driver and said they dumped the body in the Tuaran area,” Omar told a press conference here today.

“At the same time, the police found a body in Shabandar area in Tuaran and efforts are underway to identify the body which has started to decompose,” he added.

He added the victim’s identity will be determined through fingerprint analysis.

Omar said that investigations are still ongoing, but the police believe the motive to be robbery.

Hanafiee’s car, a Proton Saga, was found at midnight on Saturday with blood stains inside.

MORE TO COME