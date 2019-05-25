After tribunal ended, DAP MP urges Parliamentary committee to investigate ex-EC members

DAP MP Khoo Poay Tiong says he will propose the setting up of a special select committee on elections in order to investigate the former EC members. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 ― DAP’s Khoo Poay Tiong said today he will propose a Parliamentary special committee on elections to investigate the six former Election Commission (EC) members after a special tribunal on them ended.

The Kota Melaka MP also urged for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the matter, saying it will provide the best avenue.

“First, the parliament must do its duty as a check and balance mechanism. I will be writing to the Dewan Rakyat speaker to propose the setting up of a special select committee on elections in order to investigate the former EC members,” Khoo said in a statement.

“Second, the attorney general and prime minister should further advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) is now necessary. The RCI will be the best platform because it will have the fresh mandate and necessary powers to investigate.”

Khoo said the decision by the special tribunal yesterday was “appalling to say the least”, by implying that the former EC members can escape justice by just resigning.

“I reiterate that the former EC members must be investigated in one way or another. Only then will we be able to ascertain the core problem with out electoral system and to then reform it,” he added.

The tribunal was announced by Putrajaya on October 17 last year to seek the removal of the six EC members, namely Tan Sri Othman Mahmood, Datuk Md Yusop Mansor, Datuk Abdul Aziz Khalidin, Datuk Sulaiman Narawi and Datuk Leo Chong Cheong, and Datuk K. Bala Singam.

The next day, all the members then resigned from their positions and opted for early retirement, with Bala following suit on November 27.

The tribunal was set out to probe the six after thirteen charges were framed against them over their roles in preparing a controversial re-delineation report and the manner in which GE14 was conducted.

Yesterday, the special tribunal announced its decision to no longer proceed with its probe into alleged election offenses by six retired EC members after deeming the matter academic.