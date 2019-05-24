Retired Amar Singh denies seeking Canadian citizenship, calls RPK a compulsive liar

Datuk Seri Amar Singh says he has never applied for a Canadian citizenship at anytime and is staying put in Malaysia, in his home in Klang. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Retired police commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh denied that he applied for a Canadian citizenship as alleged by runaway blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin in his blog posting recently.

In a statement to Malay Mail last night, Amar who retired as Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigations Department director last year called Raja Petra a compulsive liar as he had never applied for a Canadian citizenship at anytime and is staying put in Malaysia, in his home in Klang.

“RPK, you have now graduated to be a compulsive liar.

“I am residing at my house in Klang, and have no wish to seek citizenship anywhere else. I love my country Malaysia and am very happy here.

“I have no reason to seek citizenship elsewhere, nor do I need to hide behind the skirts of political asylum in another country. Can't say the same to you Mr RPK,” he said, using the acronym in reference to Raja Petra's moniker.

Raja Petra has been on the run from Malaysia police since 2009, after he failied to appear in court for defaming Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in an article on his website.

Last week, Raja Petra had in his blog post titled “The Pavillion Residences Nightmare for Tommy Thomas”, claimed that Amar is seeking a Canadian citizenship for health reasons.

“Amar Singh Ishar Singh blundered big-time and was asked to retire and is now seeking Canadian citizenship for ‘health reasons’” he wrote, claiming that Amar was forced to retire as he failed to perform his duties, while heading the investigations on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Amar had last year, led the raids at the Pavilion Residences condominiums and house in Taman Duta owned by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak that saw the seizure of hundreds of high-end handbags, cash in various currencies, gold, jewellery and luxury watches, linked to 1MDB.

He also became a social media star, earning him the “Singh is King” label from citizens, owing to his investigation efforts.

However, Amar in his statement denied Raja Petra's allegations, and explained the terms of his retirement.

“I was to retire on June 6, 2018 as I had attained the full pensionable age of 60 years old, but due to work commitments with the cases of interest, as you are well aware of, I was offered an extended contract of service for another six months till December 6, 2018.

“I retired on this day and am now a pensioner with no health issues whatsoever,” Amar said.