Labuan MMEA detains two ships for boat rules violation

The Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two cargo ships for violating the Boat Rules 1953 by not being adequately manned. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, May 22 — Two cargo ships were detained by the Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) on Tuesday morning for violating the Boat Rules 1953 by not being adequately manned.

MMEA Labuan enforcement chief, maritime captain Che Adnan Md Isa said the first ship was detained about 6.4 nautical miles off Padas bay west, Beaufort waters at 8.40am during a routine operation.

On board were a 56-year-old Malaysian and two Filipinos aged 37 and 42 (with valid travel documents). The ship did not have an engineer as required under the Boat Rules 1953, he said in a statement here today.

The second ship was detained the same day about 7.2 nautical miles off Padas bay west, Beaufort waters at 9.30am.

Che Adnan said the vessel with a crew of four Malaysians aged between 25 and 54 was captained by a 33-year-old Indonesian whose name was not stated on the licence.

Investigations were ongoing and the culprits could face a maximum fine of RM10,000 or compound of RM5,000, he added. — Bernama